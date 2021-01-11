Special Reports

FBI Tipped Off Capitol Police about Potential for Violence at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol

By Steve Neavling

The FBI warned U.S. Capitol Police about the potential for violence in Washington D.C. on Jan 6 and even visited more than a dozen extremists to encourage them not to attend the planned protest, NBC News reports.

The FBI and NYPD also passed on information to Capitol Police about the risk of violence as lawmakers planned to vote on the Electoral College. 

The report contradicts statements from some several law enforcement officials who claimed there was no evidence that protests would turn violent. 

Steven D’Antuono, head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said last week that “there was no indication that there was anything (planned) other than First Amendment-protected activity.”

Despite the warnings, Capitol Police were overwhelmed by violent Trump supporters who forced their way into the building. At least five people were killed, including a police officer. 

Now the FBI is asking for the public’s help tracking down rioters.


