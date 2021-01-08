Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Justice Department Considers Charges of Sedition Following Violence Capitol Siege

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

President Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday could face charges of seditious conspiracy, rioting and insurrection, Justice Department officials. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Thursday that those charges are “on the table” as authorities investigate the insurrection and begin tracking down participants, CNBC reports

“All options are on the table,” Sherwin told reporters. 

So far, the Justice Department has filed more than 40 criminal cases. 

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was among a handful of people who died following the violence siege.


Posted: 1/8/21
