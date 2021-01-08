Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

President Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday could face charges of seditious conspiracy, rioting and insurrection, Justice Department officials.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Thursday that those charges are “on the table” as authorities investigate the insurrection and begin tracking down participants, CNBC reports.

“All options are on the table,” Sherwin told reporters.

So far, the Justice Department has filed more than 40 criminal cases.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was among a handful of people who died following the violence siege.