Judge Merrick Garland, via White House.

By Steve Neavling

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Merrick B. Garland, a widely respected federal judge, as attorney general.

Garland, 68, rose to national prominence in 2016 when President Obama nominated him to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Republicans denied him a hearing.

With Democrats poised to take control of the U.S. Senate, Republican won’t be able to block his nomination to serve as attorney general.

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1997.

Garland is a graduate of Harvard University’s college and law school.