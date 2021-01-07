By Allan Lengel

Ex- Attorney General William Barr is slamming President Donald Trump, a day after he egged on supporters, who ended up trashing the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Barr called Trump’s behavior as a “betrayal” of the presidency.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Barr said “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable”

The violence has opened up Trump to a lot of criticism on Capitol Hill and beyond.