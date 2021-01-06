File photo, via Border Patrol.

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents came under fire early Sunday morning after trying to stop an SUV driven by a suspected smuggler of undocumented immigrants in Brackettville, Texas.

No one was injured, CBP said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the black Chevrolet SUV pulled over and fired a gun at agents before driving off. Local law enforcement officers spiked the SUV, prompting the driver to flee on foot when the vehicle came to a stop.

Authorities arrested a suspected smuggler and several undocumented immigrants who were inside the cab of the SUV. The driver, a Mexican national, was tracked down in the brush and arrested without incident.

“Thanks to our agents and law enforcement partners, these violent offenders are now behind bars,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a statement. “Acts such as these highlight the importance of border security and the dangers we face daily, and I am grateful no one was injured.”

Both suspected smugglers face charges of assault on a federal agent.