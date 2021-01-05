President Trump

By Steve Neavling

Two Democrats in the U.S. House are calling on the FBI to investigate President Trump for pressuring Georgia election officials in a phone call to “find” enough votes to overturn his election defeat in the state.

The Washington Post released audio of the entire call, prompting legal experts to question whether Trump violated the law.

“As members of Congress and former prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes,” Reps. Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“We ask you to open an immediate criminal investigation into the president,” they added.

In the call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump repeated baseless conspiracy theories. Raffensperger rejected Trump’s claims, saying there is no evidence of widespread election fraud.

The Democrats said the phone call provided “evidence of election fraud” and said “we are making a criminal referral to you to open an investigation into Mr. Trump.”