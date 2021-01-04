Anthony Quinn Warner

By Steve Neavling

The suspected Nashville bomber shared his views about conspiracy theories in a series of packages to “acquaintances” around the country, the FBI said.

FBI agents are investigating letters that Anthony Quinn Warner mailed out before the Christmas morning explosion.

“We’re aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country,” FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement to the Tennessean.

One of the packages was postmarked two days before the bombing and showed up on New Year’s Day, but it did not have a return address, The New York Daily News reports.

The package included two Samsung thumb drives and a typed letter in which he espoused conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the moon landing, and alien attacks on the Earth. He also wrote about “reptilians and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA.”

“They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human,” Warner wrote.

The FBI says a motive is still unclear and may never be known since Warner died in the explosion.