Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2021
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Nashville Bombing Suspect Wrote about Lizard People, Other Conspiracy Theories

Anthony Quinn Warner

By Steve Neavling

The suspected Nashville bomber shared his views about conspiracy theories in a series of packages to “acquaintances” around the country, the FBI said.  

FBI agents are investigating letters that Anthony Quinn Warner mailed out before the Christmas morning explosion. 

“We’re aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country,” FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement to the Tennessean

One of the packages was postmarked two days before the bombing and showed up on New Year’s Day, but it did not have a return address, The New York Daily News reports.

The package included two Samsung thumb drives and a typed letter in which he espoused conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the moon landing, and alien attacks on the Earth. He also wrote about “reptilians and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA.”

“They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human,” Warner wrote.

The FBI says a motive is still unclear and may never be known since Warner died in the explosion. 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 1/4/21 at 6:40 AM under News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!