Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2021
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



ATF Agents Rescue 4 Cats, 1 Dog While Investigating Kansas City Apartment Fire

ATF agents rescued four cats and a dog, via ATF.

By Steve Neavling

ATF agents rescued four cats and a dog on Sunday while investigating a fire that destroyed a Kansas City apartment building. 

The animals were found after agents entered a part of the building that had been inaccessible. 

KC Pet Project, a nonprofit animal shelter, helped agents rescue the four-legged creatures. 

“As we continue to search for the cause of the Waldo Heights Apt fire, today @ATFKansasCity agents found themselves in a different role- rescuing 4 cats and a dog from an area of the building we had not been able to access great teamwork with the AMAZING @kcpetproject !” the ATF’s Kansas City office tweeted. 

“Their owners must be so relieved and thankful,” the Kansas City Police Department posted on Twitter.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. Several minor injuries were reported. 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 1/4/21 at 7:07 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!