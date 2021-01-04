ATF agents rescued four cats and a dog, via ATF.

By Steve Neavling

ATF agents rescued four cats and a dog on Sunday while investigating a fire that destroyed a Kansas City apartment building.

The animals were found after agents entered a part of the building that had been inaccessible.

KC Pet Project, a nonprofit animal shelter, helped agents rescue the four-legged creatures.

“As we continue to search for the cause of the Waldo Heights Apt fire, today @ATFKansasCity agents found themselves in a different role- rescuing 4 cats and a dog from an area of the building we had not been able to access great teamwork with the AMAZING @kcpetproject !” the ATF’s Kansas City office tweeted.

“Their owners must be so relieved and thankful,” the Kansas City Police Department posted on Twitter.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. Several minor injuries were reported.