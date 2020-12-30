Special Reports

Convicted U.S. Spy Jonathan Pollard Lands in Israel

By Allan Lengel

Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst who spent 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, has flown to Tel Aviv a month after a travel ban imposed by the government ended, the BBC reports.

Pollard, 66, and his wife Esther, were greeted early Wednesday at the airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jonathan Pollard/wikipedia

Pollard was arrested in 1985 in Washington, D.C., and was given a life sentence after pleading guilty to selling U.S. secrets to Israel, which initially denied that he was spying for the Jewish nation.

Ten years later, Israel admitted Pollard was working for the country.

Pollard was released from prison in 2015, but had a ban on traveling for at least five years under a ban by the government.


Posted: 12/30/20 at 7:53 AM

