Border Patrol agents save a man’s life, via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector are credited with saving a man’s life after he was found unconscious near the Andrade Port of Entry in Arizona.

A Border Patrol agent was driving along Andrade Road at 3 a.m. when he spotted a 60-year-old man on the ground. He stopped to help the man and called other agents who are registered EMTs. He also called for an ambulance.

EMTs provided oxygen to the man, who had labored breathing and a weak pulse. Suspecting a narcotic overdose, they administered NARCAN.

Rural Metro medics arrived shortly after and provided him with medical treatment. The man regained consciousness after medics administered an additional treatment of NARCAN.

At the Yuma Sector, 62 agents are trained as EMTs, and an additional five are working on their certification, Border Patrol said in a news release.

“The life-saving efforts displayed by the Yuma Station Border Patrol agents and EMTs is a testament to their commitment to serve the general public in their time of need,” Yuma Station’s Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Kyle Harvick said. “Border security provides a safer community in many aspects. This incident and the care provided by the Yuma Station EMTs is just one of many examples. We hope the subject involved in this incident experiences a healthy recovery.”