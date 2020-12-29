Special Reports

TSA Employees Put at Risk As Record Number of People Travel Since Pandemic Began

By Steve Neavling

The number of airline travelers screened by the TSA reached 1.3 million this weekend, the highest number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

As travelers defy CDC recommendations to avoid travel, TSA agents are at greater risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

No federal law enforcement agency has been hit with the coronavirus like the TSA. Since the pandemic began, the coronavirus has killed 12 TSA employees and infected 4,767.   

There are 723 active infections. 

“We’re seeing a spike in cases where we’re seeing a spike in the community,” Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokeswoman, told the Washington Post. “Anecdotally, we’ve heard that people who are getting covid are getting it while they’re not at work.”

Farbstein says the TSA is urging employees to allowing CDC guidelines. 


Posted: 12/29/20 at 9:01 AM under News Story.
