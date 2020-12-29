Grenade sold in North Carolina, via ATF.

By Steve Neavling

The ATF is asking for the public’s help tracking down a grenade that was “thought to be inert” but could still explode after it was sold to an unsuspecting customer at an antique mall in North Carolina.

The grenade was purchased from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Ocean Isle Beach on June 13, and it appears the customer believed the grenade was just a decoration.

“The grenade, thought to be inert, may contain materials that could degrade [and] explode,” the ATF statement said.

Anyone with information on the potential whereabouts of the grenade is asked to call ATF at 704-716-1800.

The ATF had a similar scare in Durham, N.C., in December 2019, when a thrift store was evacuated after a live grenade was found inside a dresser that had been donated. No one was injured.