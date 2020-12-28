A rare 18th century violin stolen in California, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is on the hunt for a rare 18th century violin that was stolen in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 310-year-old violin, made of curly maple and alpine spruce, is believed to be worth more than $700,000, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The owner is Rowland Weinstein, an art dealer who told authorities the instrument was inside his white Tesla, which was stolen on Dec. 8.

It’s unclear whether the violin was even a target of the theft.

Weinstein told authorities that the car was unlocked because he dropped the keys behind the driver’s seat. While he left the car briefly to go inside his home, the Tesla was stolen.

The FBI said it has no suspects at this time .

“According to LAPD, a car thief is believed to have been in the area,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. “It’s possible that the person who stole it may not have known the value and discovered it [later] and may try to pawn it or sell it overseas. So it’s critical to get the information to the public so that hopefully somebody who received it, or is offered it, can identify it and return it to its rightful owner.”

Weinstein, who said he is “heartbroken,” is offering a $25,000 reward.