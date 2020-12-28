Special Reports

FBI: Nashville Bombing Suspect Died in Blast

Suspect’s RV in downtown Nashville, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Forensic tests show the suspect in the downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas morning died in the explosion, the FBI said Sunday. 

The bureau matched the DNA of tissue samples found at the scene with that of the suspect Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, of Antioch, TN. 

Investigators got a break in the case when the Tennessee Highway Patrol located and recovered the VIN from the suspect’s RV. That information, along with tips from the public, led investigators to the home of the suspect. 

FBI and ATF agents are still recovering and analyzing evidence. No motive has been identified yet. 

Authorities said there’s no evidence that additional suspects were involved.

“Leads are still being followed, but at this time, there is no indication that any other individuals are involved,” the bureau said in a news release

The blast rocked downtown Nashville, injuring three people and heavily damaging businesses, including an AT&T switching center.   


Posted: 12/28/20
