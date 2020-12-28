By Allan Lengel

These have been extraordinary times for people working for the Justice Department. Standing for what’s right in the Trump era has often come with consequences.

Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Geoffrey S. Berman, the ex-U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, knows that as well as anyone. Berman oversaw the office when it was investigating President Trump’s allies. In June, Trump fired him after Attorney General William Barr shamefully and unsuccessfully tried to persuade him to step down.

To his credit, Berman agreed not to fight his dismissal after Barr agreed to name Berman’s handpicked deputy, Audrey Strauss, someone with a great deal of integrity and experience, as the new U.S. Attorney. These days, not everyone has the backbone to stand up for what’s right.

To that end, we salute Geoffrey Berman and select him as the ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020.

