Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



White Supremacists Plotted Attack on Power Grid, FBI Says

Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI says it uncovered a white supremacist plot to cause electricity outages by attacking power stations in the southeastern U.S. 

The alleged plot was revealed in a mistakenly unsealed affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

The plan was to create a white supremacist group that would be “operational” by 2024, but if President Trump lost the 2020 election, the group would act sooner, the FBI says. 

The group planned to shoot rifle rounds into power stations in the summer of 2021, the affidavit states. 

According to an informant, an Ohio teen “definitely wanted to be operational for violence, but also activism.”

A Purdue University student who was a group member is accused of texting the informant to say that “leaving the power off would wake people up to the harsh reality of life by wreaking havoc across the nation.”


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/23/20 at 8:56 AM under News Story.
Tags: ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!