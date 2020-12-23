Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI says it uncovered a white supremacist plot to cause electricity outages by attacking power stations in the southeastern U.S.

The alleged plot was revealed in a mistakenly unsealed affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

The plan was to create a white supremacist group that would be “operational” by 2024, but if President Trump lost the 2020 election, the group would act sooner, the FBI says.

The group planned to shoot rifle rounds into power stations in the summer of 2021, the affidavit states.

According to an informant, an Ohio teen “definitely wanted to be operational for violence, but also activism.”

A Purdue University student who was a group member is accused of texting the informant to say that “leaving the power off would wake people up to the harsh reality of life by wreaking havoc across the nation.”