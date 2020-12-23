FBI Director Christopher Wray, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI says Iran is responsible for a website that incited violence against the bureau’s Director Chris Wray and other federal and state officials who discredited baseless fraud allegations leveled by President Trump and his allies.

The website titled “Enemies of the People” listed images, home addresses and other personal information about Wray, ousted Homeland Security official Christopher Krebs, and roughly a dozen other officials, accusing them of engaging in treason because they “aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump,” The Washington Post reports.

Their photos were superimposed with crosshairs.

Iran, which also has been accused of trying to interfere in the 2020 election, denied responsibility.

The website, which is no longer online, accused governors in swing-states, voting systems executives, Wray and Krebs of “changing votes and working against the President” in a plot to “overthrow our democracy.” The website made the rounds on social media with the hashtags #remembertheirfaces and #NoQuarterForTraitors.

The FBI notified some of the targeted officials with the following statement: “The FBI is in possession of highly credible information indicating Iranian advanced persistent threat actors were almost certainly responsible for the creation of a website, called ‘Enemies of the People’ containing death threats aimed at U.S. election officials in mid-December 2020.”