Ex-Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Pleads Guilty to Stealing FBI Funds

Allen Scott Pillow

By Steve Neavling

A former Green County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant in Arkansas pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $30,000 in FBI money that was part of a fake drug operation.

Allen Scott Pillow, 56, was convicted on one count of theft of government funds and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Acting on a tip that Pillow was abusing his role with the sheriff’s office, FBI agents conducted a ruse narcotic investigation and asked Pillow for help. In November 2019, the FBI staged a glass drug pipe in a vehicle rented by the FBI, along with $76,000 in cash in a red backpack.

Pillow searched the car and found the glass pipe and backpack full of cash. He told the FBI that he recovered $45,600, which was $30,400 less than was in the car.

During a search of Pillow’s home, the FBI found all but $280 of the stolen funds.

“The vast majority of law enforcement officers are honorable men and women who put their lives on the line every day to preserve our liberty and safety,” United States Attorney Cody Hiland said in a statement. “On the very rare occasion that we encounter corruption within law enforcement, we will take every action necessary to root it out. Our office will hold accountable any officer who violates the public trust so that we may uphold the integrity of a profession that deserves our gratitude and respect.”

Diane Upchurch, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Little Rock Field Office, added, “The appalling criminal actions of former Lt. Scott Pillow revealed his lack of integrity and greed. “Quite simply, he betrayed his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Officers who are sworn to protect and serve are held to a higher standard, and FBI Little Rock will continue to uphold Arkansans’ trust in law enforcement.”