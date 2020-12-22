Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Border Patrol Agents in Texas Collect Christmas Gifts for Foster Children

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents from the station in Falfurrias, Texas, are preparing to spread holiday cheer to foster children. 

Agents collected nearly 200 Christmas gifts for about 70 children in the care of Child Protective Services in Brooks County as part of the Green Santa Operation, KVEO reports.

The collaboration with Child Protective Services is in its fourth year. 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/22/20 at 8:10 AM under News Story.
Tags: ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!