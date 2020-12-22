Border Patrol Agents in Texas Collect Christmas Gifts for Foster Children
By Steve Neavling
Border Patrol agents from the station in Falfurrias, Texas, are preparing to spread holiday cheer to foster children.
Agents collected nearly 200 Christmas gifts for about 70 children in the care of Child Protective Services in Brooks County as part of the Green Santa Operation, KVEO reports.
The collaboration with Child Protective Services is in its fourth year.
Print This Post
Posted: 12/22/20 at 8:10 AM under News Story.
Tags: Border Patrol, Falfurrias
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!