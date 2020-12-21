Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Border Patrol Report Spike in Drug-Smuggling Drones Because of New Border Wall

Construction of new border wall, via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

The construction of a new wall near the U.S.-Mexico border has forced drug smugglers to find other ways to get narcotics into the U.S. 

So many drug smugglers are resorting to drones that that Border Patrol is urging residents in southwest Arizona to help spot and report the flying objects, The Washington Times reports

It’s not easy for Border Patrol agents to detect drones. 

“We are reaching out to the public to help us out should they see anything suspicious that may be a drone being used illicitly,” Agent Benjamin Rodriguez, Border Patrol liaison for the Yuma region said. 

Since it’s difficult to detect drones, it’s impossible to say how many drug-smuggling drones are in use. But one thing is for certain: The Yuma Sector is seeing an increase. 

There were no drone detections in the last three months of 2019. By contrast, agents detected seven from October to last week, according to Macario Mora, a spokesman for the sector .


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/21/20 at 9:01 AM under News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!