Border Patrol Report Spike in Drug-Smuggling Drones Because of New Border Wall

Construction of new border wall, via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

The construction of a new wall near the U.S.-Mexico border has forced drug smugglers to find other ways to get narcotics into the U.S.

So many drug smugglers are resorting to drones that that Border Patrol is urging residents in southwest Arizona to help spot and report the flying objects, The Washington Times reports.

It’s not easy for Border Patrol agents to detect drones.

“We are reaching out to the public to help us out should they see anything suspicious that may be a drone being used illicitly,” Agent Benjamin Rodriguez, Border Patrol liaison for the Yuma region said.

Since it’s difficult to detect drones, it’s impossible to say how many drug-smuggling drones are in use. But one thing is for certain: The Yuma Sector is seeing an increase.

There were no drone detections in the last three months of 2019. By contrast, agents detected seven from October to last week, according to Macario Mora, a spokesman for the sector .