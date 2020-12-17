Rodney S. Scott Named Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Grand Forks Sector

Rodney S. Scott, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Grand Forks Sector in North Dakota.

By Steve Neavling

Rodney S. Scott has been named chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Grand Forks Sector in North Dakota.

Beginning Dec. 20, Scott will replace acting Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks.

Good joined the Border Patrol in 2001, serving at the Calexico Station in the El Centro Sector. He was promoted to numerous leadership positions, including supervisory Border Patrol agent at Blythe Station in the Yuma Sector, special operations supervisor of the Deming Station in the El Paso Sector, assistant chief within the Planning Branch at Border Patrol Headquarters, and deputy patrol agent in charge of the Ajo Station in the Tucson Sector.

In 2016, Good became division chief of Operational Programs and division chief of operations at the Laredo Sector in 2017. In 2018, Good was promoted to deputy chief patrol agent of the Havre Sector.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and proud to be serving with everyone in the Grand Forks Sector,” Good said in a statement. “Border security is national security and everyone plays a role in keeping our nation and our communities safe. I will ensure that as a sector we continue to maintain and enhance our great relationships with our strategic partners as well as our communities.”

Grand Forks Sector oversees North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri and includes seven Border Patrol stations along 861 miles of land and water border with Canada.