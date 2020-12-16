Man Accused of Shooting FBI Agent in New Mexico Faces 20 Years in Prison

Derick Garcia

By Steve Neavling

A man accused of shooting an FBI agent who was helping execute a search warrant at an apartment in New Mexico last week was formally arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

Derick Garcia, 23, of Albuquerque, was charged with assault on a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The agent, who has not been identified, was struck in the forearm, taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital for care and is recovering.

The bureau said the agent was wearing a marked vest identifying him as an FBI agent when he and other agents knocked, announced they were with the FBI and had a warrant.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” said James C. Langenberg, special agent in charge for the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office said in a news release. “FBI special agents courageously accept the danger as part of their job. Fortunately, our agent who was shot on Friday while performing his duty is out of the hospital and recovering. His bravery is an inspiration to all of us at the FBI who have sworn an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and defend the American people, regardless of the sacrifices that may be asked of us.”

Garcia was taken into custody after the shooting.