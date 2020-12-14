Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Investigates Suspected Russian Hacking of Government Networks

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating hackers who breached the Treasury and Commerce departments, along with other government agencies, gaining access to their email systems. 

Russian government hackers appear to be behind the intrusion, The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hackers, whose nickname is Cozy Bear or APT29, also were behind the hacking of the State Department and White House email servers during the Obama administration. 

Authorities are still trying to determine the nature and extent of the breach. It’s not yet clear whether classified material was obtained. 

The campaign may have begun as early as spring. 

Federal law enforcement declined to comment on the intrusion over the weekend. 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/14/20 at 6:02 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!