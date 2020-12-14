FBI Investigates Suspected Russian Hacking of Government Networks

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating hackers who breached the Treasury and Commerce departments, along with other government agencies, gaining access to their email systems.

Russian government hackers appear to be behind the intrusion, The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hackers, whose nickname is Cozy Bear or APT29, also were behind the hacking of the State Department and White House email servers during the Obama administration.

Authorities are still trying to determine the nature and extent of the breach. It’s not yet clear whether classified material was obtained.

The campaign may have begun as early as spring.

Federal law enforcement declined to comment on the intrusion over the weekend.