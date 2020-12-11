FBI Agent Shot and Wounded in Albuquerque While Helping Serve a Warrant
By Allan Lengel
An FBI agent was shot and wounded Friday morning while helping serve a federal search warrant in the 2700 block of 12th Street NW in Albuquerque, the FBI said.
He suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
The agent, whose name was not disclosed, was transported to UNM Hospital in stable condition. The suspect was taken into custody.
More details were not immediately available.
