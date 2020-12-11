Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

FBI Agent Shot and Wounded in Albuquerque While Helping Serve a Warrant

By Allan Lengel

An FBI agent was shot and wounded Friday morning while helping serve a federal search warrant in the 2700 block of 12th Street NW in Albuquerque, the FBI said.

He suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The agent, whose name was not disclosed, was transported to UNM Hospital in stable condition. The suspect was taken into custody.

More details were not immediately available.


Posted: 12/11/20 at 10:46 PM under News Story.

