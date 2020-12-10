Man Shoots Himself Outside FBI’s San Diego Field Office

FBI’s San Diego Field Office. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

A man shot himself outside of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office on Wednesday after displaying a handgun.

At about 4 p.m., FBI agents responded to the scene, where the bureau said the man appeared to be suicidal.

FBI crisis negotiators, bomb techs and SWAT agents were on the way when the man turned the gun on himself.

“Agents rendered medical aid and paramedics were called,” the FBI said in a statement. “The man is being transported to the nearest medical facility and the scene is secure.”

The FBI and San Diego Police Department are investigating.

It was not immediately clear whether the man survived the self-inflicted shooting.