Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Man Shoots Himself Outside FBI’s San Diego Field Office

FBI’s San Diego Field Office. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

A man shot himself outside of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office on Wednesday  after displaying a handgun. 

At about 4 p.m., FBI agents responded to the scene, where the bureau said the man appeared to be suicidal. 

FBI crisis negotiators, bomb techs and SWAT agents were on the way when the man turned the gun on himself. 

“Agents rendered medical aid and paramedics were called,” the FBI said in a statement. “The man is being transported to the nearest medical facility and the scene is secure.”

The FBI and San Diego Police Department are investigating. 

It was not immediately clear whether the man survived the self-inflicted shooting. 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/10/20 at 8:08 AM under News Story.
Tags:

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!