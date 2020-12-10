FBI Accused of Sweeping Sexual Misconduct Cases ‘Under the Rug’

Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

At least six high-ranking FBI officials have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past five years, and none was disciplined, according to an Associated Press investigation.

Two of the ranking agents were accused of sexual assault this week.

In each case, the FBI officials retained their full pensions and benefits, even when the allegations were substantiated. Further, after the investigations were over, FBI officials maintained their anonymity and were able to get jobs in the private sector or remain in federal law enforcement.

“They’re sweeping it under the rug,” said a former FBI analyst who filed a federal lawsuit, alleging a supervisory special agent licked her face and groped her at a colleague’s farewell party in 2017.

“As the premier law enforcement organization that the FBI holds itself out to be, it’s very disheartening when they allow people they know are criminals to retire and pursue careers in law enforcement-related fields,” said the woman, who asked to be identified in this story only by her first name, Becky.

Some advocacy groups and members of Congress are calling for an investigation of the FBI’s disciplinary process.

“They need a #MeToo moment,” U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, said.

“It’s repugnant, and it underscores the fact that the FBI and many of our institutions are still good ol’-boy networks,” Speier said. “It doesn’t surprise me that, in terms of sexual assault and sexual harassment, they are still in the Dark Ages.”

The FBI said in a statement that it “maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment,” adding that high-ranking agents have been forced out of their positions while allegations are under investigation.

In one case, an assistant FBI director was accused of sexually assaulting a female subordinate in a stairwell. In another case, a high-ranking FBI official was accused of sexually harassing eight employees.