Brian Dugan Becomes Special Agent in Charge of Norfolk Field Office

Brian Dugan, special agent in charge of the Norfolk Field Office in Virginia.

By Steve Neavling

Brian Dugan, a 22-year veteran of the FBI, has been named special agent in charge of the Norfolk Field Office in Virginia.

Dugan most recently was the section chief of the HUMINT Operations Section in the Directorate of Intelligence at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Dugan became a special agent with the FBI in 1998, getting assigned to the San Diego Field Office, where he primarily investigated domestic terrorism.

In 1999, he joined the San Francisco Field Office to investigate gangs.

In 2006, Dugan became an instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., where he developed new law enforcement and human intelligence courses for the bureau.

In 2009, he left the FBI Academy and began working on a violent gang squad in the Northern Virginia Resident Agency of the Washington Field Office.

In 2013, Dugan was promoted to supervisory special agent and joined the Chicago Field Office, where he led a squad investigating child pornography and human trafficking. He also established a new gang squad addressing gun and gang violence on the city’s north side.

In 2017, Dugan was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a counterintelligence branch at the Washington Field Office, where he investigated and helped prosecute several espionage subjects and ran counterproliferation operations.

In 2019, Dugan became section chief in the Directorate of Intelligence.

Before joining the FBI, Dugan served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and was commissioned as a second lieutenant, rising to captain and serving in Japan, Korea, and Russia.

He earned a bachelor’s degree of science in criminal justice from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s in business administration from Touro University of California.