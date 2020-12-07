Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Barr Reportedly Considering Stepping Down Before Trump’s Term Ends

Attorney General William Barr, via Justice Department.

By Steve Neavling

Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning before the end of President Trump’s term, The New York Times reports, citing three sources familiar with the matter. 

Barr and Trump were generally on good terms until the attorney general said last week there was no evidence of widespread election fraud, contradicting the president’s baseless claims.

On Wednesday, Trump declined to say whether he still has confidence in Barr and repeated his disputed allegations of election crimes.

Barr, 70, was sworn in as attorney general on Feb. 19, three months after Sessions resigned under pressure. 

The sources told The Times it’s still possible Barr will remain in his position. 

If Barr steps down, he would be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen. 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 12/7/20 at 7:37 AM under News Story.
Tags: ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!