Barr Reportedly Considering Stepping Down Before Trump’s Term Ends

Attorney General William Barr, via Justice Department.

By Steve Neavling

Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning before the end of President Trump’s term, The New York Times reports, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Barr and Trump were generally on good terms until the attorney general said last week there was no evidence of widespread election fraud, contradicting the president’s baseless claims.

On Wednesday, Trump declined to say whether he still has confidence in Barr and repeated his disputed allegations of election crimes.

Barr, 70, was sworn in as attorney general on Feb. 19, three months after Sessions resigned under pressure.

The sources told The Times it’s still possible Barr will remain in his position.

If Barr steps down, he would be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen.