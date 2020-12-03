Special Reports

FBI Agent Wounded During Shootout with Murder Suspect at Louisiana Motel

James David Hawley, 47.

By Steve Neavling

An FBI agent was wounded in a shootout with a murder and kidnapping suspect at a Louisiana motel on Wednesday. 

The suspect, James David Hawley, 47, of Cleveland, was shot dead after a coalition of local, state and federal law enforcement tried to executive a search warrant at the Pinveille motel, which lead to a several-hour standoff, NOLA.com reports.

The kidnapping victim was rescued.

The FBI agent, who was not identified, worked out of the New Orleans Field Office. The agent was hospitalized and still receiving treatment as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Hawley is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, Thoue Nichole Bronowski, 45, after killing her mother Norma Matko, 69, of Belmont County. 

Authorities said he fled to Louisiana with Bronowski. 

FBI agents from the bureau’s inspection division are investigating the shootout. 


