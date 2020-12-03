Special Reports

Biden Plans to Keep FBI Director Wray If Trump Doesn’t Fire Him First

FBI Director Christopher Wray, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

President-elect Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray at the helm of the FBI as long as President Trump doesn’t fire him first, The New York Times reports.

Wray was sworn in as FBI director on Sept. 28, 2017, more than four months after Trump nominated him to the position. With a 92-5 vote, the Senate confirmed the appointment on Aug. 1, 2017. 

FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms, but Trump has hinted he may fire Wray, who has contradicted the president’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Wray replaced FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump terminated in May 2017 after refusing to pledge loyalty to the president. 

In October, the FBI agents Association called on the next president to ensure Wray is able to finish his 10-year term for the “stability, credibility and integrity” of the bureau.


Posted: 12/3/20 at 7:40 AM under News Story.
