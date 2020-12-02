Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Comey to Begin Teaching at Columbia University Next Month

Former FBI Director James Comey

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI Director James Comey will begin teaching at Columbia University next month, the school announced Tuesday. 

As a leader-in-residence for the spring semester, Comey will teach a new seminar entitled “Lawyers and Leaders” at the Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership at Columbia Law School.  

“Comey’s experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative’s focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms,” the university said on its website

“Very excited to return to teaching at Columbia in the new year,” Comey tweeted. 


Posted: 12/2/20
