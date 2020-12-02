Barr Contradicts Trump on Election, Saying No Evidence of Widespread Fraud
By Steve Neavling
Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would alter the 2020 presidential election results.
“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told The Associated Press.
Barr’s statement counters President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, which have led to lawsuits and hearings.
In a statement, Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani Jenna Ellis, discounted Barr’s comments.
“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been a semblance of a Department of Justice investigation,” they said. “We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined.”
Sen. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer responded, “I guess he’s the next one to be fired.”
Last month, Barr directed U.S. attorneys nationwide to investigate any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities or fraud. Since then, Barr said, no evidence has surfaced.
