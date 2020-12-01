Person Walking on Beach in Florida Discovers $1.2M Worth of Cocaine
By Steve Neavling
A person taking a stroll on a Central Florida beach made an unusual discovery – 70 pounds of cocaine.
The unidentified person stumbled upon the drugs a day before Thanksgiving and alerted local law enforcement in Satellite Beach, The Miami Herald reports.
The Border Patrol seized the drugs, which agents believe have a street value of more than $1.2 million.
12/1/20
Tags: beach, Border Patrol, cocaine
