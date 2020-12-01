Special Reports

Person Walking on Beach in Florida Discovers $1.2M Worth of Cocaine

DEA cocaine photo

By Steve Neavling

A person taking a stroll on a Central Florida beach made an unusual discovery – 70 pounds of cocaine. 

The unidentified person stumbled upon the drugs a day before Thanksgiving and alerted local law enforcement in Satellite Beach, The Miami Herald reports.

The Border Patrol seized the drugs, which agents believe have a street value of more than $1.2 million. 


