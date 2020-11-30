Trump Baselessly Claims FBI, DOJ May Have Helped Rig Election for Biden

Flie photo

By Steve Neavling

President Trump’s relentless attempts to undermine the election now includes baseless claims that his own FBI and Justice Department may have been involved in a conspiracy to rig the election in favor of Joe Biden.

“This is total fraud,” Trump said Sunday on Fox News, his first television interview since the election. “And how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know, maybe they’re involved. But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable.”

“With all of the fraud that has taken place, nobody’s come to me and said, ‘Oh, the FBI has nabbed the people that are doing this scheme,’” Trump said.

There’s no evidence to support Trump’s claims of widespread fraud, nor has he provided any proof that his own FBI and Justice Department were involved.

Biden has won the election, with 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. Biden also garnered more than 80 million votes nationwide, compared to Trump’s more than 73 million.

Trump also said the FBI and DOJ have been “missing in action” and failed to properly investigate election fraud allegations.

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they?” he asked. “I’ve not seen anything.”

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has responded to Trump’s baseless claims as of Monday morning.

Trump’s claims drew criticism from some Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois.

“The @FBI did not rig the election,” Kinzinger wrote. “If you find yourself believing they did, please stop, and say it out loud, and you will realize how silly it sounds. “@realDonaldTrump simply flooding the zone with baseless conspiracies again.”