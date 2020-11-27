John R. Modlin Named Interim Chief Border Patrol Agent for Tucson Sector

John R. Modlin, interim chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson Sector in Arizona. Photo via Twitter.

By Steve Neavling

John R. Modlin has been named interim chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson Sector in Arizona.

Modlin, who made the announcement on Twitter, will replace Roy Villarreal, who held the position since March 2019.

“While every part of this country has its unique challenges, my mission as a Border Patrol agent has always been the same: secure our borders and ensure the safety of our communities,” Modlin, a 25-year Border Patrol veteran, wrote in the tweet.

He added, “I look forward to working with Tucson Sector’s many government, tribal and community partners as I continue with that mission in southern Arizona.”

The Tucson Sector covers Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

It wasn’t clear why Villareal was leaving, but he has a new assignment in Washington D.C. and will retain his title as chief patrol agent, a CBP spokesman told The Arizona Republic.

“He has been temporary detailed up to Border Patrol headquarters to help with strategic planning,” spokesman John Mennell said.

Modlin’s Border Patrol career includes stints at the Detroit Sector and the agency’s headquarters in Washington D.C.