FBI Agents Association Honors Dr. Fauci at Annual Event

By Allan Lengel

The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA), which represents more than 14,000 active and retired agents, honored Dr. Anthony Fauci at its seventh annual “G-Man Honors: A Salute to FBI Heroes” event on Thursday night.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was the keynote speaker and received the association’s Distinguished Service Award.

All proceeds from the virtual event benefit the FBIAA’s two charitable funds, the Memorial College Fund and the Membership Assistance Fund, for children and spouses of deceased agents.

FBI Director Chris Wray was a special guest at the event and host a special roundtable.

“FBIAA’s G-Man Honors is a night to recognize the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the FBI and their families,” FBIAA President Brian O’Hare said in a statement before the event. “We are honored to present our highest award to Dr. Fauci and thrilled that Director Wray will join us and speak to the student beneficiaries of FBIAA’s Memorial College Fund. The powerful stories of our FBI families are truly inspirational, and we are excited to share them with FBIAA’s members, friends and supporters.”

Those wishing to donate to the funds can text text FBIAA at 50155 or go to www.gmanhonors.com.