Federal Judge Rules Wolf Was Unlawfully Appointed to Head Homeland Security

Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

By Steve Neavling

A federal judge ruled Saturday that Chad Wolf, the acting Homeland Security secretary, was unlawfully appointed to his position and therefore lacked authority to limit work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York found that Wolf’s memo limiting the work permits of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children was invalid, The Washington Post reports.

Garaufis said Wolf appeared to be serving in his role unlawfully because his appointment failed to follow established law.

In September, another judge blocked the Trump administration’s new asylum restrictions because Wolf appeared to lack the authority to introduce them.

The latest ruling raises questions about Wolf’s ability to implement policies in the final months of Trump’s presidency. 

Homeland Security has defended Wolf’s appointment, saying he is serving lawfully. 


Posted: 11/16/20 at 8:43 AM under News Story.
