More Than 130 Secret Service Officers Have Covid or Are Quarantining

By Allan Lengel

More than 130 Secret Service officers who protect the White House and the president during his travels have tested positive for Covid or are quarantining because of exposure to co-workers, the Washington Post reports.

The spread of the virus is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, the Post reports, citing anonymous sources.

The news comes as the country battles a surging virus that shows no signs of easing at the moment.