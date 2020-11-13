Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



More Than 130 Secret Service Officers Have Covid or Are Quarantining

By Allan Lengel

More than 130 Secret Service officers who protect the White House and the president during his travels have tested positive for Covid or are quarantining because of exposure to co-workers, the Washington Post reports.

The spread of the virus is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, the Post reports, citing anonymous sources.

The news comes as the country battles a surging virus that shows no signs of easing at the moment.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 11/13/20 at 10:50 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!