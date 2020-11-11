Convicted Sex Offender Threatened to Blow Up FBI Building, Kill Democrats, Prosecutors say

By Steve Neavling

A convicted sex offender from New York City was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he threatened to “blow up” an FBI building and called for the “extermination of anyone that claims to be a democrat” on social media.

Brian Maiorana also is accused of making a veiled threat to Sen. Chuck Schumer, whom he called “the Jew Senator from New York,” The New York Times reports.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested the 54-year-old Tuesday morning.

He was charged with making threatening interstate communications.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors said Maiorana suggested President Trump’s election had been “fraudulently stolen from us” and threatened to kill people who celebrated Joe Biden’s victory.

On an unidentified social media platform, Maiorana is accused of writing that “pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs” of anti-police brutality protesters.

“The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be a democrat,” he wrote two days after the election, according to the complaint.

As people celebrated Biden’s victory Sunday, Maiorana wrote, “All right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away,” the complaint said.

Seth DuCharme, the acting United States attorney in Brooklyn, said authorities won’t tolerate such threats.

“The Department of Justice will not stand idly by when people like the defendant allegedly threaten to kill elected officials, lawful protesters and law enforcement simply because of animus towards the outcome of an election,” DuCharme told The New York Times. “Americans have a constitutional right to voice their opinions, but this office will not tolerate violence or threats of violence used to intimidate others with whom they disagree.”

Authorities found weapons at his home.

In 2007, Maiorana was convicted of sexual assault in Pennsylvania.