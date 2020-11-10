Woman Repeatedly Impersonates FBI Agent to Score Free Chick-Fil-A Meals

By Steve Neavling

A Georgia woman impersonated an FBI agent and even threatened to arrest employees of a local Chick-Fil-A in repeated attempts to score free meals, according to the Rockmart Police Department.

The ruse landed her in jail.

Kimberly Ragsdale, 47, was charged with impersonating a public officer and released from jail Saturday on $3,000 bond, The Associated Press reports.

When police arrived to arrest her Thursday, Ragsdale continued to claim she was an FBI agent, insisting her credentials were electronic-only. As she was handcuffed, police said she began to “talk into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD,” officers wrote in the arrest report, according to the arrest report.

“You will not hear a real officer demand a meal anywhere,” Chief Randy Turner said. “If it is given, we appreciate it. If it is discounted, we appreciate it. We will not ask for it or make threats and demand it.”