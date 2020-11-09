Special Reports

TSA Prevents Traveler from Boarding Plane with Baby Shark Submerged in Liquid

Baby shark submerged in liquid. Photo via TSA.

By Steve Neavling

The TSA made a startling discovery at a security checkpoint at Syracuse International Airport.

A traveler with a dead baby shark in a jar of “unknown” liquid wanted to board a plane. 

The shark, it appears, wasn’t the problem. It was the liquid in the jar. 

TSA prevented the man from boarding the plane with baby Jaws.

“Due to the chemical nature of and quantity of the liquid, it was not allowed on the plane,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein posted on Twitter on Sunday, along with a photo of the shark.

Travelers also are prohibited from boarded a plane with more than 3.4 ounces of bottled liquid, which must be packed in a quart-sized bag. 


Posted: 11/9/20 at 7:22 AM under News Story.
