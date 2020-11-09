Former Tulsa Police Officer Charged with First-Degree Murder in Death of Daughter’s Boyfriend

Former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler. Photo via Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

By Steve Neavling

A former Tulsa police officer accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in 2014 has been charged with first-degree murder after he was tried four times in state court.

Shannon James Kepler was previously found guilty by a jury but the case was appealed as his defense argued his state-level conviction should be vacated and the case be transferred to the Muscogee Creek Nation, where is a member.

Kepler was charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country, causing death by using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence, and assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

“Nineteen-year-old Jeremey Lake’s life was senselessly cut short in 2014 when Shannon Kepler allegedly shot and killed him,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement. “Our victim specialists are communicating with Jeremey’s family and will be with them every step of the way as this case moves forward in federal court. Our prosecutors have worked hand in hand with our partners at the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to ensure this young man and his family experience a full measure of justice.”

The Tulsa Police Department and FBI led the investigation.