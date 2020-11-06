ATF Busts Michigan Sex Offender Accused of Impersonating ATF Agent

Christopher Proe, via U.S. Attorney’s Office.

By Steve Neavling

The ATF on Thursday arrested a convicted sex offender in Michigan who was impersonating an undercover ATF agent.

Christopher Proe, 36, of Redford Township in suburban Detroit, was “typically wearing an ATF badge around his neck or belt, while simultaneously carrying a police radio, handcuffs and firearm,” ATF Special Agent Justin Henry wrote in a criminal complaint obtained by The Detroit News.

According to the complaint, Proe went by the pseudonym Chris Conley and told people he was an ATF supervisor in Detroit.

“Proe has detained people before using ATF authority,” a third informant told investigators.

A serial felon with past convictions of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, weapons crime, conspiracy to defraud the government, and false pretenses, Roe was barred from possessing a firearm.

When ATF agents arrested Proe at his girlfriend’s home in Redford Township, they found a loaded, stolen pistol, a replica ATF badge, and ammunition. Inside a pickup truck, agents also found additional ammunition and clothing that resembled a law enforcement uniform.