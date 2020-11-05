Rhode Island Mobster “Bobby” DeLuca Granted Early Release from Prison

Rhode Island mobster Robert P. “Bobby” DeLuca.

By Steve Neavling

Rhode Island mobster Robert P. “Bobby” DeLuca will be released early from prison because of the health risks during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted compassionate release to DeLuca, who had four months left on his sentence for lying to investigators about the gangland murder of a Providence native in 1993, The Providence Journal reports.

Casper citied DeLuca’s age – 75 – and his heart condition and chronic kidney disease.

DeLuca, a onetime capo in New England La Cosa Nostra, will be on probation for three years.

In 2016, DeLuca pleaded guilty to making false statements and obstruction of justice related to the death Boston nightclub owner, Steven A. DiSarro, who authorities say DeLuca helped bury in Providence.