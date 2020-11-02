Trump Lambasts FBI Investigation of His Supporters Surrounding Biden Bus

President Trump at a recent rally. Screen grab via Trump campaign.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating President Trump supporters who surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway over the weekend and smashed into one car, prompting officials from the campaign to cancel a rally.

Trump, who often trumpets “law and order,” said his supporters “did nothing wrong” and criticized the FBI for investigating.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.



Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

“FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating,” the bureau’s San Antonio Field Office confirmed on Twitter. “No further information is available at this time.”

Biden campaign officials said the Trump supporters, who aggressively surrounded the bus in trucks and cars with large flags flapping in the wind, tried to run the bus off the road.

Biden was not on the bus, his campaign said.

Trump responded to the caravan, tweeting, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

In another tweet Sunday, Trump suggested the FBI should stop investigating the incident.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” Trump tweeted. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”