Reagan FBI Director William Webster Endorses Biden, Along with 20 Other Former Republican Officials

William Webster (Wikimedia Commons)

By Steve Neavling

William H. Webster, who served as both FBI and CIA director under President Reagan, was among a group of 20 former Republican officials who endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“The President has clearly conveyed that he expects his Justice Department appointees and prosecutors to serve his personal and political interests,” wrote the former US attorneys. “He has politicized the Justice Department, dictating its priorities along political lines and breaking down the barrier that prior administrations had maintained between political and prosecutorial decision-making.”

William Weld, who was a U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts from 1981 to 1986, also signed the letter. Others include appointees from a string of Republican presidents, from Dwight D. Eisenhower to George W. Bush.

The letter lauded Biden’s leadership.

“In contrast with President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden has devoted his career to supporting law enforcement, protecting the independence of the Justice Department, and working to ensure that the federal government exercises its law enforcement powers fairly and impartially and in the interests of all Americans,” the attorneys continued in the letter. “Joe Biden understands that unity – and not division – is the key to meeting the challenges that our country is facing.”