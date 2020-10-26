Judge Orders DOJ to Confirm Evidence in Michael Flynn Case After Some Documents Were Altere

Former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department has until today to verify each piece of evidence it has turned over in the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser.

Judge Emmet Sullivan on Friday ordered the DOJ to declare under the penalty of perjury that the evidence it has relied on to dismiss the perjury charge is accurate, Politico reports.

The unusual directive underscores the distrust between the judge and DOJ, which has admitted that two of its court documents were “inadvertently” altered.

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. But he later fired his attorneys and asked to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was entrapped by the FBI and Justice Department.

Attorney General William Barr, who has intervened in cases involving the president’s allies, asked the judge to dismiss the case in May.

Sullivan balked and appointed former federal judge John Gleeson to argue against dropping the case.