Retired FBI Agent Vying for Congressional Seat in Pennslyvania as a Democrat

Congressional candidate and former FBI agent Todd Rowley.

By Steve Neavling

A retired FBI agent is running a spirited campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. John Joyce in the 13th Congressional District in Pennsylvania.

Todd Rowley, 17-year veteran of the FBI, is running as a Democrat in a heavily Republican district.

“I’m running against Donald Trump,” Rowley told TribLive.com. “John Joyce has the highest voting ratio with Trump in Pennsylvania. He has fully backed his wagon to Donald Trump.”

Joyce has no problem with that characterization.

“President Trump represents and supports the freedoms we embrace,” Joyce said.

After retiring from the FBI, Rowley, 56, is now a ranger at Linn Run State Park. He’s never run for political office and acknowledges he’s an underdog. Much of his campaign is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, which he said Joyce has mishandled.

“John Joyce was silent. He’s a medical physician, and for him to be silent for these eight to nine months, it’s a shame. It’s a clear squandering of leadership,” Rowley said.