Trump Calls on Barr to Investigate Bidens As Election Nears

President Trump and AG William Barr, via DOJ.

By Steve Neavling

Trailing in the polls, President Trump on Tuesday urged Attorney General William Barr to immediately investigate unfounded claims about his Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

By pressuring Barr to take action to discredit a political opponent, Trump is asking the attorney general to abandon the Justice Department’s long tradition of not getting involved in elections.

When asked on Fox News if he supports the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens’ actions in Ukraine and China, Trump said, “We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election.”

Trump has not said what crimes he believes the Bidens have committed.

In a letter to Barr, 11 Republicans are urging Barr to appoint an “independent, unbiased special counsel” to probe allegations made in a controversial New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s emails.