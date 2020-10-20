Robert R. Wells Named Special Agent in Charge of Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina

By Steve Neavling

Robert R. Wells has been named special agent in charge of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina.

Most recently, Wells had served as deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Wells’s career as an FBI special agent began in 2003, when was assigned to the Washington Field Office to work counterterrorism and counterintelligence. He also served as a crisis negotiator.

In 2010, Wells was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division at headquarters.

In 2011, Wells became supervisory special agent of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in the Louisville Field Office in Kentucky, where he was responsible for international and domestic terrorism investigations, in addition to the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and special events.

In 2015, Wells was promoted to assistant section chief of the International Terrorism Operations Section of the Counterterrorism Division. After another promotion in 2017, he became assistant special agent in charge in the Washington Field Office, where he was responsible for all international terrorism investigations in Washington and Northern Virginia.

In 2018, Mr. Wells began serving as the chief of staff for the deputy director, leading the deputy’s staff and helping oversee all criminal, national security, and intelligence programs in the FBI.

He was promoted again in 2019 to deputy assistant director over the China Branch of the Counterintelligence Division.

Wells earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Western Kentucky University, and before joining the FBI, he worked as a probation officer in the Western District of Kentucky.